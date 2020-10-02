Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

