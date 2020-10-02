Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives $22.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUTR. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens raised their price target on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cutera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 3,085 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at $330,112.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 11,540 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $171,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $342,307.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 74,394 shares of company stock worth $1,112,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cutera by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cutera by 4,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cutera by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Cutera by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUTR opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cutera has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $39.15.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

