CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CONE. BidaskClub lowered CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.89.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CyrusOne by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,648 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

