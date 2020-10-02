DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Clorox in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.97. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Shares of CLX opened at $211.65 on Friday. Clorox has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Clorox by 8,909.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 184.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,309,000 after purchasing an additional 435,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Clorox by 121.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,298,000 after acquiring an additional 364,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 81.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,265,000 after acquiring an additional 318,639 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.