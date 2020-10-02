Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Danaos has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $195.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. Danaos had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Danaos will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaos stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Danaos worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

