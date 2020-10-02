Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.68.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $104.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -262.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $124.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

