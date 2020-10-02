Datum (DAT) Price Down 9.3% This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Datum token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a total market capitalization of $875,446.85 and approximately $65,040.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datum has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.36 or 0.05138903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00058239 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00033193 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

