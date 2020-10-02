DAV Coin (DAV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $280,694.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $160,133.24 and approximately $280,694.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $10.39, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00426492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,508.82 or 1.00311529 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035382 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000630 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,906,124 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

