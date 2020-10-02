Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $664,511.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

