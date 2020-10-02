DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DCP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCP Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.92.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. As a group, analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.