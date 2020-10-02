DEEX (DEEX) Market Capitalization Hits $794,592.99

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 31.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. DEEX has a total market cap of $794,592.99 and approximately $732.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEEX has traded 178.9% higher against the dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

