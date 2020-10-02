Desire (DSR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,336.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Desire has a total market cap of $13,979.90 and approximately $10,336.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Desire has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,477.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.11 or 0.03236596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.33 or 0.02064708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00424997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00935176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00576540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00048812 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009687 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

