Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $91.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Macquarie downgraded Autohome from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. 86 Research assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a sell rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.49.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $97.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27. Autohome has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $98.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $868,901,000 after purchasing an additional 427,798 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Autohome by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,152,000 after acquiring an additional 683,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Autohome by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Autohome by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after acquiring an additional 331,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its position in Autohome by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,379,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,983,000 after acquiring an additional 252,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

