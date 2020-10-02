Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.03

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $14.39. Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 4,485,129 shares traded.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.85 ($22.17).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.03.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

