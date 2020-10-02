Diamond 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,568.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00005955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $6,568.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001541 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.01555845 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,530,827 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

