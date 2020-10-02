DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.69. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 178.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,021,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 310.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,340,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,581 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 119.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,403,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,885 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $7,861,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 136.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,494 shares during the period.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

