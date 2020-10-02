Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $0.42. Dicks Sporting Goods reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

DKS opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 20,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,763.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,787 shares of company stock valued at $25,805,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 600,701 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 177.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $1,242,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $14,169,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

