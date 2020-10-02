Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.83.

NYSE DBD opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.27. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $890.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.84 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

