DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. KeyCorp raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.34. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $4,050,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,612 shares of company stock valued at $13,966,444 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

