DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,061.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $3,765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total transaction of $158,516.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,612 shares of company stock valued at $13,966,444. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.69. 2,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.34.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

