Digitex Futures Reaches One Day Volume of $2.12 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00256800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00087662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.01529930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00172736 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

