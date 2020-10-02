Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, September 29th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE DFS opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,671,000 after buying an additional 2,385,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,754,000 after buying an additional 2,141,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after buying an additional 1,131,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

