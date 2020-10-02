Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

NASDAQ DORM opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $93.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2,395.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.