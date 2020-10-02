DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of DSL opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $21.14.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
