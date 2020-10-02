DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of DSL opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $21.14.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

