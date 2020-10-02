Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of DBL stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

