Dragon Option (DRAGON) Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Dragon Option has a market cap of $3,549.10 and $3.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, BigONE, Hoo and ABCC. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00251361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00085678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.01527620 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00169190 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, BigONE, ABCC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.