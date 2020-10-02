DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

NYSE DRD opened at $11.83 on Monday. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $812.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.2072 dividend. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 18.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the second quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth $79,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

