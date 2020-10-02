Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Ducommun from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.83.

NYSE:DCO opened at $33.89 on Thursday. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $96,531.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,794.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 31.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 669.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 42.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

