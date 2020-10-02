Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. Duluth has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $372.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Duluth had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $137.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duluth during the first quarter valued at $366,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Duluth by 19.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Duluth by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Duluth by 18.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Duluth during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

