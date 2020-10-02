Dusk Network Price Tops $0.0408 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $11.17 million and approximately $619,884.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,821,673 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

