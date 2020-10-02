DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €31.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €35.00 ($41.18).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock opened at €29.65 ($34.88) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.02. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a twelve month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a twelve month high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.