Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives $45.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $2,221,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,879,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,155,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 266,437 shares in the company, valued at $11,486,099.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,131,211 shares of company stock worth $905,210,326 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DT stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion and a PE ratio of -30.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

