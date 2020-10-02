Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DYNT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.30 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on shares of Dynatronics from $1.45 to $1.65 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.49.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.70.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

