East West Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

