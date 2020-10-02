EDC Blockchain [old] Price Up 26.1% This Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 29.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, EDC Blockchain [old] has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and $24.00 worth of EDC Blockchain [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain [old] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,476.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.02073230 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001063 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00619228 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] Profile

EDC Blockchain [old] is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain [old] is blockchain.mn . EDC Blockchain [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain

EDC Blockchain [old] Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain [old] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

