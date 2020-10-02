Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $42.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

EDIT stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,784.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $522,000 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

