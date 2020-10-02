eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EHTH. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of eHealth from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.38.

eHealth stock opened at $85.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average of $100.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.29. eHealth has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, analysts predict that eHealth will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $142,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at $580,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock purchased 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.29 per share, with a total value of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,496. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 25.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 84.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 26.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 12.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

