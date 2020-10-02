Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.38 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 24.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 1,134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 617,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 567,033 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 346,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 210,248 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 114,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

