Elrond Achieves Market Cap of $127.73 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $127.73 million and $7.67 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can now be purchased for about $9.32 or 0.00088850 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Dcoin, Binance and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00251544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00085951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.01529442 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00169491 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,202,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,710,605 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

