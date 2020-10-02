Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerald Expositions Events presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.46.
NYSE EEX opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $144.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. Emerald Expositions Events has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $12.66.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,552,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 465,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 2,751.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 212,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 112,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.
Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile
Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.
