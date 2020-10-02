Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerald Expositions Events presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.46.

NYSE EEX opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $144.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. Emerald Expositions Events has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $12.66.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 285.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.08%. Equities analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,552,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 465,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 2,751.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 212,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 112,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

