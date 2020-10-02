Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (CVE:EMH) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 89,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 730,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.47.

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

