Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Trading Down 2.6%

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (CVE:EMH) was down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 89,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 730,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market cap of $34.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.48 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

