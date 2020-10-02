Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.47

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.47 and traded as high as $38.88. Empire shares last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 485,151 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMP.A shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.51. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.64, for a total transaction of C$27,012.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,957 shares in the company, valued at C$133,113.48. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 23,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$905,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$621,528.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

