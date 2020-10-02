Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.40.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 1.05. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $89.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,876.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after buying an additional 133,137 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $647,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,187,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.