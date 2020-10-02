Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Downgraded by Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$0.90 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.25.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ESI. Evercore lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.72.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$0.54 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$3.08. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$194.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.