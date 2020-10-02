Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EPD. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.64.

NYSE EPD opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,345,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 30,033 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 35,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

