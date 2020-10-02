Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communication from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

Shares of EVC stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. Entravision Communication has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communication in the second quarter worth $33,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the second quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.