EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Now Covered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EPOKY. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $14.58 on Monday. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

