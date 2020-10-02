Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
EQH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.86.
EQH stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.11 and a beta of 1.71.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 114.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 103.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Equitable by 75.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
