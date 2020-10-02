Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EQH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.86.

EQH stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 114.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 103.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Equitable by 75.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

