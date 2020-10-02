Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 21.1% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 391.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 57.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 58.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

EQR traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,052. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

